Beachwood, OH

Kona Ice of Pepper Pike/Beachwood

Cleveland Jewish News
 17 days ago

We are excited to be the new food truck in town. Kona Ice is a mobile shaved ice truck. We’re fun. We’re stocked with the most delicious flavors you’ve ever tasted. We’re a truck and we can be anywhere you want us to be. We are kosher approved. We do fundraising. We are an unlimited entertainment vehicle. Our low-calorie Vita-Blend Kona’s are made with 40% less sugar and are sweetened with all-natural Stevia. Infused with Vitamins C and D, it will boost your immunity and act as a powerful antioxidant. And … it’s still delicious!

www.clevelandjewishnews.com
Beachwood, OH
