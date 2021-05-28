Kona Ice of Pepper Pike/Beachwood

Happy Thursday to everyone and I hope you have been having a good week. This recipe has been in my post box for a while now so I thought it was time to post it. 🙂 When summer rolls around I always love preparing dips of all sorts. A while back I had prepared this Florini Greek Pepper and Feta Cheese dip. These peppers are quite similar to the paprika peppers that you can find in jars in your local supermarkets and taste amazing with nacho chips. 🙂 But you can use any cracker, bread or chip you love.