Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Summer Camp Rules Ease; U.S. Looks at Travel Pass: Virus Update

By Bloomberg News
msn.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has loosened its guidance for summer camps, announcing Friday that fully vaccinated campers will no longer need to wear masks or practice social distancing. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said the U.S. is taking a “very close look” at...

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Ohio State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Merkel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Summer Camps#Homeland#European#Pfizer Inc#Biontech Se#Johnson Johnson#Spanish#Curevac Nv#Republican#Dutch#Eu#Sinovac Assessment#Who#Sinopharm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Travel
News Break
Public Health
Country
China
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
International Travel
Country
India
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Los Angeles, CANWI.com

Californians hit beaches, travel ahead of virus rules easing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Californians headed to campgrounds, beaches and restaurants over the long holiday weekend as the state prepared to shed some of its coronavirus rules. Southern California beaches were busy with families barbecuing and children playing in the sand and surf. Business owners said they were scrambling to hire workers to keep up with the stream of customers eager to get out since virus cases have fallen and vaccinations have risen.
Michigan Statewlkm.com

Virus rules eased outdoors in Michigan; last call gets later

Michigan crossed a threshold in the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday with a lifting of certain restrictions at outdoor events and inside bars and restaurants. Masks no longer are required outdoors, and capacity limits are extinguished at outdoor sports events and concerts. Restaurants and bars can operate indoors at 50% capacity and...
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

What are the rules for travelling to Gibraltar this summer?

Gibraltar is one of a slim number of nations on the UK’s “green list”, a select band of destinations from where returning travellers need not quarantine upon arrival back into the UK.The Department for Transport’s (DfT) traffic light system categorises countries around the world as green, amber or red according to the risk of Covid reimportation.The green list is considered to carry the lowest risk in terms of travellers reintroducing Covid infections – and in particular virus variants of concern – back into the UK.However, many of the “green” countries’ borders are currently closed to British travellers, including New Zealand,...
Worldwsau.com

U.S. CDC eases travel recommendations on 61 countries, including Japan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has eased its travel recommendations for 61 countries, including Japan from its highest “Level 4” rating that had discouraged all travel to recommending travel for fully vaccinated individuals, the agency confirmed Tuesday. The new ratings, which were not previously...
Lifestylehotelnewsresource.com

U.S Travel to Europe – A Summer Revival?

The team of analysts have been busy scrutinising the air ticketing data for signs of travel recovery and have uncovered a remarkable story of hope – the European summer season may experience its first long-haul visitors from the USA since 2019. U.S travellers flock to Europe this summer. ForwardKeys has...
Travellangleyadvancetimes.com

Travel quarantine rules set to ease for fully vaxed Canadians, permanent residents

Fully vaccinated Canadian citizens and permanent residents who test negative for COVID-19 will likely soon be exempt from two weeks quarantine on return to Canada, the government announced Wednesday, as millions of doses of the Moderna vaccine were expected to arrive. Starting early next month, the travellers who have received...
WorldHouston Chronicle

Violators of Summer Games virus rules to face fines

TOKYO - Athletes and others involved in the Tokyo Olympics who violate rules to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus could face exclusion from the Games or fines, The Yomiuri Shimbun has learned from sources involved in the Games. Details of strict measures that the International Olympic Committee (IOC)...
Travelnordot.app

EU signs digital Covid vaccine pass into law, easing travel in bloc

The presidents of the three main EU institutions signed a plan for a digital Covid-19 vaccine certificate into law on Monday, setting it up to go live on July 1 across the bloc. The signatures were the European Union's final approval for a pass that indicates whether someone has tested...
POTUSBBC

Travel: US eases travel rules for 61 countries - but not UK

The US has eased travel restrictions for many countries as the roll-out of coronavirus vaccines continues. Its public health agency updated its criteria on Monday, which saw 61 countries lowered from a Level 4 "avoid all travel" rating. Countries such as France, Spain and Italy are now Level 3, which...
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

The Wreckage Donald Trump Left Behind

Somewhere in China, a company recently received an order for boxes and boxes of reusable face masks with G7 UK 2021 embroidered on them. Over the weekend in Cornwall, in southwest England, these little bits of protective cloth were handed to journalists covering the 2021 summit of some of the world’s most powerful industrial economies—so they could write in safety about these leaders’ efforts to contain China.
Illinois StatePosted by
Newsweek

New Study Shows an Illinois Resident Was Infected With Coronavirus as Early as Christmas Eve 2019

A new study published Tuesday by the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases found that an Illinois resident was infected with the coronavirus as early as Christmas Eve 2019, the Associated Press reported. Nine other study participants—five from Illinois and one each from Massachusetts, Mississippi, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin—were infected earlier than any...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Eight states see rise in new COVID-19 infections

Eight states are experiencing a rise in new COVID-19 infections, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University. Alabama, Arkansas, Hawaii, Missouri, Nevada, Texas, Utah and Wyoming have all seen cases rise in the past two weeks, John Hopkins reported. According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, all...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

These 5 States in Danger From New COVID Variant

Experts agree: The worst of the COVID-19 pandemic seems behind us. Nationwide, the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases has fallen from a high of over 259,000 on Jan. 8 to just over 14,000 on June 12. But there's still some serious cause for concern: The Delta variant of the coronavirus (formerly known as the Indian variant) is up to 70 percent more contagious than the first versions of the virus. And although all of the two-dose COVID vaccines have been found to be effective against it, Delta reduces the protection after one dose by almost 20%. That means people who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated are at increased risk of catching the variant—should it become as widespread in the U.S. as it is now in Europe—and potentially being hospitalized or dying from it.
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.