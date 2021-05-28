No more curfew for Kentucky bars and restaurants

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky’s curfew for bars and restaurants ends May 28. Previously, bars and restaurants were able to serve until midnight and must close by 1 a.m. “I want everyone to remember that we have been, and we are going to continue, to loosen these restrictions. But be reasonable,” Gov. Andy Beshear said speaking to bar and restaurant owners statewide. “Just because you can doesn’t mean you should. Look at your own facilities. Look at your ventilation. Look at your incident rate and vaccination rate in your counties, and make good decisions.”