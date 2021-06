In the last text she ever sent, Catherine Serou told her mother: "In a car with a stranger. I hope I’m not being abducted." Beccy Serou waited and hoped for a miracle. She hadn’t heard anything from her 34-year-old daughter, Catherine Serou, in days. The last time she heard from her, Catherine texted from Russia to say she was getting in a car with a stranger. Tragically, the Russian police found Catherine’s body in the woods near Bor, Nizhny Novgorod, just a few days later.