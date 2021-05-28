Map: Tracking mask mandates in the U.S.

In a display of “ ‘hygiene theater,’ gratuitously incommoding passengers to create the illusion of added safety,” the Transportation Security Administration has extended mask requirements for all passengers, vaccinated or not, until Sept. 13, gripes Reason’s Jacob Sullum. The TSA is trying to “pass the buck” by blaming Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, but the CDC actually OK’d the vaccinated going mask-less. Given the few COVID-19 cases linked to air travel and “the remarkable effectiveness of vaccines, forcing passengers to continue wearing masks even after they have been vaccinated cannot reasonably be expected to provide any significant additional safety.” Airlines might still have opted to “placate irrationally fearful employees and passengers by imposing a gratuitous burden on vaccinated customers,” but the TSA “is not giving them any choice in the matter.”