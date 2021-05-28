Cancel
Public Health

Map: Tracking mask mandates in the U.S.

msn.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMask mandates are coming down across the United States, but is your state keeping its mandate in place?. NBC News is tracking the state of mask mandates in the country to see where the mandates are still in place for vaccinated or unvaccinated people. This map will be updated periodically.

www.msn.com
Oklahoma StateJournal Record

Agencies barred from vaccination, mask mandates

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma state agencies will be barred from requiring a mask or coronavirus vaccination as a condition of being allowed to enter a state building or office under an executive order signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt. “It is time to return to normal,” Stitt said in a statement...
Colorado Businesses Debate Mask Mandates

Colorado Businesses Debate Mask Mandates

Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that masks are now optional for people who are fully vaccinated, the decision to have a mask mandate is up to individual states. Some, like California and New York, have left them in place. Others, like New Jersey and Colorado, have...
Congress & CourtsJournal Record

Measure to restrict mask mandates, vaccine ‘passports’

OKLAHOMA CITY – Senate Bill 658, intended to restrict mask mandates and forbid COVID vaccine “passports” that might be required for entry into schools, has been signed into law. The measure was authored by state Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman. “In this post-pandemic era, it is time to look back and...
Pitkin County drops indoor mask mandate

Pitkin County drops indoor mask mandate

With a few exceptions, fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear a mask indoors in Pitkin County, nor socially distance. During Thursday’s special Board of Health meeting, board members instead favored aligning the county’s public health order with state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. According to...
Whitewater district removes mask mandate

Whitewater district removes mask mandate

Whitewater students will cap off the final weeks of the school year without a mask mandate in classrooms and outdoor settings. The decision was reached after vocal parents pleaded with the School Board to loosen restrictions. About a dozen parents weighed in on the hot-button topic during a lengthy discussion...
GF County votes to rescind mask mandate

GF County votes to rescind mask mandate

The Grand Forks County Commission on Tuesday voted to drop the mask mandate for county buildings and property. Visitors will no longer need face coverings to enter the building but they are recommended for those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19. According to the Grand Forks Health Department 48.7% of...
New York City, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

New York ending outdoor mask mandate for schools

New York — New York will no longer require masks outdoors at schools, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. Masks will still be required indoors, Cuomo said during a press conference in New York City. Local officials will be able to set their own policies. Schools can continue to require masks...
Public HealthPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Statewide Mask Mandate To Be Lifted July 1st

As Michigan's vaccination rate continues to slowly climb, July 1st will mark a milestone for COVID-19 restrictions. On July 1st, Governor Whitmer plans to completely reopen the state and drop the mask mandate for all residents both vaccinated and unvaccinated. In addition to dropping the mask mandate, indoor capacity limits will also be lifted for all businesses and public spaces starting on July 1st.
Public HealthSuffolk News-Herald

Locals react to the lifting of the universal indoor mask mandate

The lifting of the state’s universal indoor mask mandate has been met by different reactions from people in the region, with some finding it long overdue and some opting to keep wearing a mask part- or full-time for varying reasons. Facebook users have been sharing their opinions after the newspaper...
HealthCitizen Online

NY plans to relax school mask mandate

New York is moving toward easing its mask mandate for schools and using the same guidance for summer camps. State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker sent a letter to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, advising her of New York's plan to establish consistent guidance for camps and schools.
Dunwoody, GAappenmedia.com

Mask-wearing varies after Dunwoody lifts mandate

DUNWOODY, GA. – Area business owners are reacting differently after the city of Dunwoody relaxed its mask ordinance in reaction to a dramatic drop in COVID-19 cases. Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch announced at the council’s May meeting that since the confirmed cases in DeKalb County had fallen below 100 cases per 100,000 residents, that the city’s mask ordinance was no longer in effect. However, she emphasized that businesses and organization had the right to make their own rules about whether or not masks were required.
ImmigrationNew York Post

TSA mask mandate all for show and other commentary

In a display of “ ‘hygiene theater,’ gratuitously incommoding passengers to create the illusion of added safety,” the Transportation Security Administration has extended mask requirements for all passengers, vaccinated or not, until Sept. 13, gripes Reason’s Jacob Sullum. The TSA is trying to “pass the buck” by blaming Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, but the CDC actually OK’d the vaccinated going mask-less. Given the few COVID-19 cases linked to air travel and “the remarkable effectiveness of vaccines, forcing passengers to continue wearing masks even after they have been vaccinated cannot reasonably be expected to provide any significant additional safety.” Airlines might still have opted to “placate irrationally fearful employees and passengers by imposing a gratuitous burden on vaccinated customers,” but the TSA “is not giving them any choice in the matter.”
Baltimore, MDWBAL Radio

Baltimore City will continue its indoor mask mandate

Baltimore's indoor mask mandate is not going anywhere, probably not for at least another month and maybe longer than that. Mayor Brandon Scott announced again Friday morning that despite overall COVID-19 numbers that continue to improve, the key metric affecting his decision on masks-- vaccinations--is still below where it needs to be. So the mask mandate will remain.
Milwaukee County, WIwuwm.com

Leaders Urge Caution As Milwaukee Mask Mandate Ends

As of June 1, the Milwaukee Health Department will no longer enforce gathering limits and mask requirements. While masks are still required indoors at Milwaukee County facilities, the decision to wear a mask is now up to local businesses. In a press call Tuesday, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said...
Ohio Statewhbc.com

Masking Mandate Comes Off on Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Wednesday is the day that Ohio’s mask mandate is lifted. The governor had basically adjusted the mandate a few weeks back, making it optional for the vaccinated to wear a mask. That has made for some difference of opinion as to whether to...
Virginia Statencadvertiser.com

Lifting of mask mandates poses a challenge for Libertarians

Last month my home state of Virginia lifted its mask mandate, at least for fully vaccinated people and subject to some modest qualifications. My employer, a public university, followed suit. At the same time, the stores and restaurants I frequent have continued their mandates without interruption. This poses a dilemma...
Public HealthSheridan Press

CDC awards state $38M; Money is to be used to bridge pandemic health disparities

CASPER — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention awarded Wyoming $38.3 million to address health disparities in the state’s pandemic response. Wyoming’s grant is part of a larger $2.25 billion CDC program to bridge the gap for “underserved” communities by putting resources specifically toward high-risk populations, particularly where a geographic or racial health disparity exists.