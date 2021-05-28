Lenovo’s Yoga Pad Pro is a 13-inch Tablet That Doubles as a Portable Nintendo Switch Display
Ever wish your tablet could double as a portable display? If so, then look no further than the all-new Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro. This 13-inch tablet features a 2K (2,160×1,350 pixels) display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C port, micro HDMI port, Bluetooth v5.2, a front-facing 8MP camera, JBL speakers, and a 10,200mAh battery good for up to 8.5 hours of continuous video playback. Read more for two videos, additional pictures and information.www.techeblog.com