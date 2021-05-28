Cancel
MLB

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Back in action

CBS Sports
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDozier (concussion) was activated from the injured list Friday and will bat eighth and play right field against the Twins. Dozier missed two weeks after colliding with Jose Abreu along the first-base line in mid May. He was struggling significantly at the time of the injury, going hitless in his last eight games to lower his OPS to .541, but it looks as though he's still considered a starter, at least for now. Ryan O'Hearn was optioned in a corresponding move.

www.cbssports.com
Ryan O'hearn
Hunter Dozier
#Royals#Concussion
Kansas City Royals
MLB
Baseball
Sports
