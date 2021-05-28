Royals' Hunter Dozier: Back in action

Philadelphia, Utah and Atlanta can reach the second round. Dallas or the Clippers will get to the verge of it. Yet as Russell Westbrook and Ja Morant try to save their seasons and Trae Young looks for a clinching victory, eyes will be on the action in the seats right along with the court. The games Wednesday are the first for all three of those players in the arenas where they were the subjects of ugly fan actions in Game 2 of these first-round series.