Royals' Hunter Dozier: Back in action
Dozier (concussion) was activated from the injured list Friday and will bat eighth and play right field against the Twins. Dozier missed two weeks after colliding with Jose Abreu along the first-base line in mid May. He was struggling significantly at the time of the injury, going hitless in his last eight games to lower his OPS to .541, but it looks as though he's still considered a starter, at least for now. Ryan O'Hearn was optioned in a corresponding move.www.cbssports.com