Mets' Taijuan Walker: Return from IL postponed
Walker (side) won't be activated from the injured list to start Friday versus Atlanta since the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Walker's return from the 10-day IL will be delayed by a day, as he's now expected to take the mound Saturday, per Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record. The Mets have yet to indicate whether Jacob deGrom will pitch Sunday as previously scheduled, or if Saturday's original starter, David Peterson, will receive the nod.www.cbssports.com