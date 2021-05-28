Cancel
Royals' Nicky Lopez: Remains on bench

CBS Sports
 17 days ago

Lopez will sit for the second straight game Friday against the Twins. Lopez's .609 OPS this season actually represents the best mark of his three-year career, so it's no surprise to see him lose playing time. Adalberto Mondesi's return from an oblique injury Tuesday dealt the first blow to Lopez's starting chances, while Hunter Dozier's return from a concussion Friday could send him to the bench on a regular basis. Dozier starts in right field Friday, keeping Whit Merrifield at second base and Lopez on the bench.

www.cbssports.com
