Prime Minister Justin Trudeau commits $25M for Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank

It’s great to see you Prime Minister Trudeau, dear Justin, and welcome back to the NATO Headquarters. We will have a very important Summit today, where we will open a new chapter in the transatlantic relationship, and Canada has been so supportive to NATO over so many years, and your personal leadership and your personal commitment is something I really appreciate. And at the Summit today we will once again demonstrate the strength of the bond between North America and Europe. The importance to work together, and also agree the forward-looking ambitious agenda, NATO 2030, which is about how to reinforce our collective defence, invest in technology and resilience, and also climate change, which for now for the first time will be an important task for NATO, the security consequences of climate change, and thank you so much to Canada for offering to host the NATO Center of Excellence on climate change. Then also thank you for the many ways that Canada is supporting our lives, leading the battle group in Latvia, participating in different NATO missions and operations including our training mission in Iraq, and also air policing, so it just demonstrates that Canada is really a highly valued and important Ally. You lead on many topics including on human security, women, peace and security, and also thank you so much for your personal engagement on those issues. We have a unique opportunity to reopen a new chapter in the transatlantic relationship with the Summit today, and you are part of that, so welcome. Justin, it’s good to see you.