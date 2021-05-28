Cancel
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau commits $25M for Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank

By The Canadian Press, Canada & World
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will provide $25 million to Palestinian civilians affected by the recent conflict between the Israelis and the Palestinians in Gaza Strip and the West Bank. In a news release today, Trudeau says the funding will go directly to experienced organizations which will help the...

Justin Trudeau
