Listen to Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers on ‘Bridgerton: The Official Podcast’

Netflix is notoriously mum on viewership numbers, but the Netflix Top 10 TV shows list at least gives us some idea of what's working for the streaming service and what isn't. The Netflix Top 10 list of TV shows for Tuesday, June 15 begs a certain question. What should Netflix do when its most-watched show (and most-watched thing overall) was just canceled? Manifest, NBC's sci-fi TV series that has spent the last several days in the top spot of Netflix's Top 10, was just canceled by NBC after three seasons. I don't want to start any rumors or anything, but the show's success on streaming warrants at least a look from Netflix at saving it from cancellation, doesn't it? Open up that wallet, Netflix!