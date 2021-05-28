Listen to Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers on ‘Bridgerton: The Official Podcast’
While most of the news lately has been about Bridgerton’s future, (hello, seasons two, three, and four, and a spinoff!), sometimes it’s nice to take a moment and reflect. Building this universe has been no small feat by the hands of thousands of people both behind and in front of the cameras. And, while all of those contributions deserve copious amounts of applause, none of it could have happened without executive producers Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers.www.shondaland.com