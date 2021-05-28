Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Inhofe, Lankford oppose Jan. 6 Commission

By Reese Gorman
Posted by 
The Norman Transcript
The Norman Transcript
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=465JhM_0aEyUCNL00

Oklahoma’s two senators joined other Senate Republicans Friday in blocking the creation of the Jan. 6 Commission, which passed the U.S. House of Representatives with bipartisan support.

Democrats in the Senate were able to get five Republicans to cross party lines and vote in favor of the commission, but were unable to secure the 60 votes necessary to break the filibuster. The proposed bipartisan commission to investigate the pro-former President Donald Trump mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 will not happen.

Much like the 9/11 Commission, this would have been an independent group of people equally appointed by both Republicans and Democrats, with both sides having equal subpoena power to solely investigate the days prior to and the day of Jan. 6.

Oklahoma’s senior Sen. Jim Inhofe, R, missed the vote on the commission, but in a statement said he was against its creation regardless. A spokesperson for Inhofe did not respond to The Transcript’s questions about why he missed the vote.

“Right now, the Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and several Senate and House committees are reviewing all aspects of Jan. 6 — including arresting and prosecuting law breakers and looking into the security failures that allowed the attack to happen,” Inhofe said in a statement. “I fully support bringing to justice those who have broken the law. Another examination — and a partisan one at that — isn’t warranted.”

Republicans and Democrats would have had equal representation and subpoena power on the commission.

Oklahoma’s junior senator, Republican James Lankford, voted against the commission as well, claiming that committees in the Senate have already conducted investigations. Though true, this commission would have equipped an independent group of non-lawmakers to focus and investigate solely the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“Sen. [Chuck] Schumer [D-NY] forced a political messaging vote on the flawed House commission this week because he knows that the Senate is currently finalizing a comprehensive bipartisan investigation involving six committees focused on Capitol security and lessons to learn from that terrible day,” Lankford said in a statement. “Senate Committees have already gathered information and heard testimony from the Department of Homeland Security, Secret Service, the Department of Justice, FBI, ATF, the Department of Defense, the architect of the Capitol, U.S. Capitol Police, the National Guard, the DC Mayor and Metropolitan Police and both former sergeants at arms.”

Alicia Andrews, chair of the Oklahoma Democratic Party, condemned Lankford’s vote, which she said was another effort for him to “skip accountability.” Andrews said the obvious and responsible solution would be to “allow an independent commission to investigate” what happened Jan. 6.

“Since Jan. 6, Lankford has engaged in a dizzying words-versus-action game,” Andrews said in a statement. “He uses words to try to convince Oklahomans that he is a reasonable legislator while at the same time his actions betray those very words. Today, as Americans have questions, Senator Lankford chose to block the very process to get us answers. Believe Senator Lankford’s actions because words are fleeting. His actions reveal his true intent: Court former President Trump by supporting the Big Lie, to the detriment of our nation.”

Andrews said that she believes “without question” that Lankford’s recent actions and votes have been out of fear of his primary challenger Jackson Lahmeyer, who has criticized Lankford for not being a “strong enough Republican.”

In response to questions regarding Inhofe’s missed vote, Andrews said, “this is just another missed vote by Inhofe.”

The Norman Transcript

The Norman Transcript

Norman, OK
1K+
Followers
130
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Norman Transcript

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Inhofe
Person
James Lankford
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Fbi#The Jan 6 Commission#Republicans#The 9 11 Commission#The Department Of Justice#House#Senate Committees#Secret Service#Fbi#Atf#The Department Of Defense#Capitol Police#The National Guard#Metropolitan Police#Oklahomans#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Oklahoma Statekaynewscow.com

Inhofe, Lankford, Lucas announce extension for access to Oklahoma Rural Hospital

WASHINGTON D.C. — U.S. Sens. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), James Lankford (R-Okla.) and Congressman Frank Lucas (OK-03) announced, after months of work with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), Harmon Memorial Hospital in Hollis has received an extension of their designation to continue to serve the community as a Critical Access Hospital (CAH).
Presidential ElectionThe Eagle-Tribune

Letter: Vote against a Jan. 6 commission should cost Senate Republicans

No surprise here — despite all our letters, petition signings and the nearly two-thirds of Americans who believe that a Jan. 6th commission investigating the U.S. Capitol riot should be formed, there was no chance that the bill would pass in the Senate. Not with a pro-President Donald Trump ideology still endemic in most Senate Republicans, six of whom actually broke ranks on May 28 to side with the Democrats in the 54 to 35 vote.
Idaho StateIdaho Statesman

Idaho Republicans vote against bipartisan commission to investigate Jan. 6 insurrection

Following closely on the heels of my last column where I applauded a bipartisan effort to crack down on China’s human rights abuses and its unfair trade policies, came a vote to create a bipartisan commission to study the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. The riots were nothing short of an insurrection, as armed domestic terrorists threatened the lives of our elected representatives while those whose job it was to protect the Capitol were caught flat-footed. Whatever outside assistance came to help was too late and too little.
Congress & CourtsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Keep pushing for Jan. 6 commission

The traitorous invasion of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 led to five deaths, including that of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died of natural causes the day after clashing with the crowd. Damages to the Capitol at last count topped $30 million. Expenses to maintain Guard troops and impose other security measures have cost nearly half a billion dollars. Worst of all, the invasion shattered any illusions that this citadel of democracy was somehow immune to the ravages of a mob.
Columbus, INRepublic

Letter: Jan. 6 commission needed to uncover the truth

I have been following efforts in the U.S. Congress to establish a 9/11-type commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection/riot in the U.S. Capitol. I have been greatly disappointed in Indiana’s Senators Young and Braun, participation in the filibuster to prevent discussion and approval of the commission. I find the rationale behind their position and that of the Senate’s GOP minority leader disingenuous and misleading to say the least.
Shelbyville, KYwdrb.com

McConnell explains his opposition to Jan. 6 Commission at appearance in Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell led Republicans to block a bipartisan commission to investigate the mob insurrection by supporters of former President Donald Trump. And at an appearance Wednesday in Shelbyville, he deflected accusations by Democrats that Republicans opposed the commission of the Jan. 6 attach on the U.S. Capitol because they feared Trump.
Missouri StateSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Blunt failed Missouri by not voting for Jan. 6 commission

Regarding “Senate Republicans block bipartisan probe of deadly Jan. 6 riot at Capitol” (May 28): Sen. Roy Blunt and eight of his colleagues chose to abstain from voting on the Jan. 6 commission bill. He failed to defend the Constitution and failed to discharge the duties of his office. What reason could he possibly have for not taking a position?
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

Pelosi Rules Out Having Biden Create Jan. 6 Commission

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is ruling out a presidential commission to study the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, telling House Democrats on Tuesday that having President Joe Biden appoint a panel is unworkable even after the Senate blocked an independent probe last week. Pelosi laid out...
U.S. PoliticsUnion Leader

Letter: GOP rejects Jan 6 commission

To the Editor: Apparently an insurrection to overthrow the U.S. government, derail the 200+ year tradition of peaceful transition of power, murder elected officials, steal an election and riot against the Capitol police isn’t sufficient grounds to have a bipartisan investigative commission? Why? Because the truth “might make Trump or the GOP look bad.”
Congress & CourtsArgus Press

Peters blasts filibuster of Jan. 6 commission

The Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol — the citadel of our democracy — remains a dark stain on our nation’s history. Americans deserve to have all the facts about exactly what happened that day — and no one is better suited to get those answers than a fair, balanced and independent commission.
Congress & CourtsFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Murkowski criticizes GOP leadership for blocking Jan. 6 commission

From NBC News to The Washington Post, major media companies headlined Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s comments criticizing GOP leaders for blocking an independent panel to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. “Something bad happened, and it’s important to lay that out,” Murkowski told reporters after last week's Senate...
Boise, IDIdaho Statesman

Letters to the editor: Lt. Gov. McGeachin, Jan. 6 commission

The lieutenant governor’s issuance of an executive order banning mask mandates while the governor is absent from the state is not an example of leadership — at least not good leadership. It is an example of usurpation of authority. Somehow people think that by wrapping themselves in the national flag and calling themselves a patriot gives them license to disregard and trample under their feet the very institutions, processes and principles that safeguard our liberties. Not surprisingly, they then attempt to rule by force or fiat in order to further their ideology. “By their fruits, you shall know them.”