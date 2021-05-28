Something out of a nightmare: Mayflies take over villages surrounding Pigeon Lake

The annual hordes of mayflies descended upon Cadillac over the weekend and Saturday evening there were millions of them flying in clouds over the lakes and alighting impartially on bare necks, arms, hats and faces. The streets were strewn with the crushed bodies of the inactive insects which usually alight and remain until they die or are stepped on. The mayfly is of the group Plectoptera, also known as Ephemerida, so named from the shortness of their adult life which is only a few hours or days, most of them living but one day, though the larval stages often last from one to three years, according to works on entomology. The Plectoptera is a group of slender, delicate insects with membranous, net-veined wings. The species was formerly included in the group Neuroptera or Pseudoneuroptera, but now is usually considered a separate order. They have very short antennae, large fore wings, small hind wings or none at all and two or three slender filaments at the end of the day and are peculiar in molting once after assuming the winged form. The larvae is aquatic, usually feeding chiefly on vegetable matter. In the adult stage they eat nothing. The mayflies or fish-flies that are seen in the greater numbers are the vulgata and denia members of the family and are sometimes known as Green Drakes. They are of a very ancient type and their fossil imprints are common, occurring even in the Carboniferous formations.