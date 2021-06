WWE returns to pay-per-view on Sunday night with the WrestleMania Backlash event inside the WWE ThunderDome. As the name and marketing suggest, the show will heavily play off of what happened at WrestleMania 37 last month. Cesaro, having beaten Seth Rollins in Tampa, will get his first shot at the WWE Universal Championship by challenging Roman Reigns. Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre are continuing their rivalry over the WWE Championship, but Braun Strowman has now inserted himself into the mix making it a triple threat. The same thing is happening with the Raw Women's Championship between Rhea Ripley, Asuka and the (once again) heel Charlotte Flair.