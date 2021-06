ROXBURY — Rita L. (Malz) Errico, widow of Louis Errico, passed away peacefully at Waterbury Hospital on May 21, 2021, at the age of 99. Born in the Bronx, New York, on May 10,1922, she was the exceptional daughter of Oscar and Louise (Schroeder) Malz. She was the sister of the late Evelyn Malz and the late Thomas Malz, both of whom she was devoted to. Grandparents and many aunts and uncles were part of her large family growing up in the Bronx.