Los Angeles County, CA

LASD Seeks Public’s Help in Tracking Down Woman Missing Nearly Three Weeks

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 17 days ago

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help Friday in locating a missing 33-year-old woman last seen by her family nearly three weeks ago. Shanae Lanette Russel was last seen about 4 a.m. May 9 in the 6500 block of Rosemead Boulevard in Pico Rivera. She is described as a Black woman, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue sweater and tight white leggings.

mynewsla.com
