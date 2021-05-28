LASD Seeks Public’s Help in Tracking Down Woman Missing Nearly Three Weeks

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help Friday in locating a missing 33-year-old woman last seen by her family nearly three weeks ago. Shanae Lanette Russel was last seen about 4 a.m. May 9 in the 6500 block of Rosemead Boulevard in Pico Rivera. She is described as a Black woman, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue sweater and tight white leggings.