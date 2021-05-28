Celebrate National Sunscreen Day and Slather on the Best Ones This Summer

Top Product: La Roche-Posay Body & Face Sunscreen SPF 100| $35 | Ulta. There is a slight discrepancy whether National Sunscreen. Ulta deemed it today but either way, you should be wearing some form of protection. We know that the hottest part of the day is between 11 am and 2 pm, so you better glob it on if you have to be out during that time. Drink lots of water and reapply whatever you wear every two hours. I put this round-up together of a few specific sunscreen needs, so let’s keep the lobster burns at bay for 2021.