Biden Hasn’t Changed ICE’s Budget, But He Has Changed The Agency’s Approach

On June 24, 2021, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) issued a Withhold Release Order (WRO) against Hoshine Silicon Industry Co. Ltd. – a silica manufacturing company located in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) – and its subsidiaries on the basis of forced labor in the entity’s manufacturing practices. The WRO instructs CBP personnel at all U.S. ports of entry to detain silica-based products as well as materials and goods derived or produced from silica by Hoshine and its subsidiaries. During a press conference held today, CBP indicated that direct imports of these products over the past 2.5 years accounted for approximately $6 million dollars. Notably, the WRO would also apply to polysilicon, which is a derivative of silica and a major component in solar panels, electronics, and other related goods. CBP indicated that downstream products accounted for approximately $150 million dollars of imports over the last 2.5 years.