Democrats Want To Fill An Ohio Senate Seat. But The State’s Politics Have Changed

By Don Gonyea
WAMU
 29 days ago

A departing Republican senator. Would-be replacements lining up in the Trump lane. The party has changed in the last decade and Democrats are positioning themselves to try to win the seat.

wamu.org
