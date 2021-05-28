McKee signs law to make R.I. Promise program permanent
WARWICK – With a few strokes of a pen, Gov. Daniel J. McKee has now made the state’s Rhode Island Promise program at the Community College of Rhode Island permanent. McKee, in front of fellow state legislators and CCRI officials at CCRI’s Knight Campus, on Friday signed into law legislation that eliminates the sunset provision on the program, which provides up to two years of free tuition for eligible Rhode Islanders attending a state community college.pbn.com