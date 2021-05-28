Cancel
Easy Watermelon Salsa Recipe: This Fresh & Fruity Salsa Turns Up the Volume on Summer Snacking

 17 days ago
Sweet. Savory. Refreshing. Watermelon salsa not only screams summer – it does it with a bullhorn and pom pons! Want to up the savory (and summer) factor? Grill the watermelon before chopping. Serve with tortilla chips or my homemade wonton chips. Cuisine: Mexican. Prep Time: 10 minutes. Cook Time: 0...

