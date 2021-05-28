Easy Watermelon Salsa Recipe: This Fresh & Fruity Salsa Turns Up the Volume on Summer Snacking

It is a truth universally acknowledged that summer pies are some of the best kinds of pies. We know, we know: You probably don't want to turn on the oven in the middle of summer, which is why many of the pie recipes we found can be made ahead—and some don’t even require baking at all. If you’re looking for a 4th of July dessert or a no-bake treat, there are plenty of options to choose from, but you can also stick to the classics, like cherry or apple pie, too. If you're feeling more adventurous, try a new summer flavor, like s’mores or strawberry margarita. For the crust, allow us to direct you to Ree's perfect pie crust, or you can pick something a bit simpler and opt for a quick graham cracker crumb instead. We even found some tarts, galettes, and slab pies to add to your menu, too. "Few things are much better than pie," Ree Drummond likes to say. Of course we agree!