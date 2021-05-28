Cancel
The best UI frameworks for Vue 3

logrocket.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVue 3 has arrived, stable and ready for production use. While plenty of developers are very happy with this release, some are finding it difficult to jump into Vue 3 because of the current state of the UI frameworks ecosystem. Vue 2 UI frameworks contributed in easing the adoption of Vue thanks to the benefits they offered to the developer experience.

blog.logrocket.com
Computerslinuxtoday.com

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 16th, 2021

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) This week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases, but we saw the launch of a new major Bodhi Linux release, Canonical finally enabled the upgrade path from Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) to Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), and UBports released the Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 software update for Ubuntu Phones. On top of that, NVIDIA released a new graphics driver for Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems with support for a bunch of new laptop GPUs, Canonical published the first Linux kernel security update for Ubuntu 21.04, and System76 launched their Launch mechanical and highly configurable keyboard.
Cell Phonesinvesting.com

Coinbase Wallet adds Chrome browser extension

Digital currency exchange Coinbase has announced a new browser extension for its native wallet, enabling users to more easily connect to decentralized applications and decentralized finance directly on their desktop. The Coinbase Wallet browser extension is now available on Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Chrome, the company announced Monday. Coinbase Wallet lead Sid...
Computersphoronix.com

Firefox 89 Released With UI/UX Changes

Mozilla is kicking off June by shipping Firefox 89.0 with their latest revisions to their user interface. With Firefox 89, Mozilla has been trying to modernize the core experience with a modern and more inviting UI. Among the changes are a simplified toolbar, cleaned up menus, updated prompts, tab enhancements, more cohesive colors, a non-native implementation of web form controls for faster page load performance, and a variety of other changes.
Computersarxiv.org

A Privacy-Preserving and Trustable Multi-agent Learning Framework

Distributed multi-agent learning enables agents to cooperatively train a model without requiring to share their datasets. While this setting ensures some level of privacy, it has been shown that, even when data is not directly shared, the training process is vulnerable to privacy attacks including data reconstruction and model inversion attacks. Additionally, malicious agents that train on inverted labels or random data, may arbitrarily weaken the accuracy of the global model. This paper addresses these challenges and presents Privacy-preserving and trustable Distributed Learning (PT-DL), a fully decentralized framework that relies on Differential Privacy to guarantee strong privacy protections of the agents' data, and Ethereum smart contracts to ensure trustability. The paper shows that PT-DL is resilient up to a 50% collusion attack, with high probability, in a malicious trust model and the experimental evaluation illustrates the benefits of the proposed model as a privacy-preserving and trustable distributed multi-agent learning system on several classification tasks.
Computerslogrocket.com

Handling authentication in Vue.js using Vuex, Vue Router, and Auth0

Authentication is an essential feature critical to the security that most modern web apps need. If breached, it can pose security risks to your users by exposing their data to the wrong folks. Instead of handling authentication from scratch, many modern web apps use Auth0, an easy-to-implement, adaptable authentication and authorization platform.
SoftwareAxios

UI Visual Designer

The User Interface (UI) Visual Designer will create customer-focused brand-appropriate design system UI components that comprise a range of digital product experiences including websites, mobile apps, emails, internal apps, in-store displays, and future digital mediums. Essential duties and responsibilities:. • Create and maintain design system UI component visual designs and...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

3DB: A Framework for Debugging Computer Vision Models

We introduce 3DB: an extendable, unified framework for testing and debugging vision models using photorealistic simulation. We demonstrate, through a wide range of use cases, that 3DB allows users to discover vulnerabilities in computer vision systems and gain insights into how models make decisions. 3DB captures and generalizes many robustness analyses from prior work, and enables one to study their interplay. Finally, we find that the insights generated by the system transfer to the physical world.
Beauty & Fashionarxiv.org

A Deep Variational Bayesian Framework for Blind Image Deblurring

Blind image deblurring is an important yet very challenging problem in low-level vision. Traditional optimization based methods generally formulate this task as a maximum-a-posteriori estimation or variational inference problem, whose performance highly relies on the handcraft priors for both the latent image and the blur kernel. In contrast, recent deep learning methods generally learn, from a large collection of training images, deep neural networks (DNNs) directly mapping the blurry image to the clean one or to the blur kernel, paying less attention to the physical degradation process of the blurry image. In this paper, we present a deep variational Bayesian framework for blind image deblurring. Under this framework, the posterior of the latent clean image and blur kernel can be jointly estimated in an amortized inference fashion with DNNs, and the involved inference DNNs can be trained by fully considering the physical blur model, together with the supervision of data driven priors for the clean image and blur kernel, which is naturally led to by the evidence lower bound objective. Comprehensive experiments are conducted to substantiate the effectiveness of the proposed framework. The results show that it can not only achieve a promising performance with relatively simple networks, but also enhance the performance of existing DNNs for deblurring.
ComputersCIO

Edge Infrastructure: A Modern, Flexible Framework

IT leaders have no shortage of priorities to balance as they position their organizations for resiliency and growth. And one of the hotspots for growth and transformation is the Edge. For IT, the term “infrastructure” evokes images of rows of server racks, cables, blinking lights, and cold rooms. Today, Edge...
Computersadafruit.com

The Syntacts haptic rendering framework for vibrotactile feedback

Syntacts is a haptic rendering framework for vibrotactile feedback. It eliminates the need for expensive haptic controllers or custom electronics by leveraging commercial-off-the-shelf audio interfaces. As a complete package, Syntacts provides the software and hardware needed to interface audio devices with low latency, synthesize complex waveforms, and amplify signals to appropriate levels.
Technologybetterprogramming.pub

Getting Started With Storybook Without a JavaScript Framework

We all want to use well-documented UI components in our frontend. With Storybook, you can do that reasonably quickly with React, Angular, Vue, or any other framework. But since the documentation lacks clear information about how to set up Storybook without any JavaScript framework, I’m going to write it all down for you because it is possible to use plain HTML and CSS.
Softwaresyncfusion.com

Easily Configure Syncfusion JavaScript UI Controls in Salesforce

Our Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls suite is the only suite you will ever need to build an application. It contains over 65 high-performance, lightweight, modular, and responsive UI components in a single package. In this blog, we are going to see how to configure Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls in the Lightning component framework to use them in the Salesforce Lightning App Builder tool.
ComputersFudzilla

AMD announces Advantage design framework initiative

During its Computex 2021 event, AMD has announced its new Advantage design framework initiative, a program that will help notebook makers to create the best possible gaming notebooks. According to details, which were provided by nonother than Frank Azor, an ex-Alienware/Dell veteran and now working as AMD's Chief Gaming Architect,...
Coding & ProgrammingPosted by
HackerNoon

Top 10 Python Frameworks Ranked on Github

A framework is a library that makes building web applications easier. Frameworks provide a structure for developers so they can focus more on the business logic of their applications. Python has one of the largest ecosystems with a great number of different libraries, frameworks, and tools for developers. Let's take a look at the best Python frameworks for web development. Here is a list of the ten highest-ranked Python frameworks on GitHub.
Computerstelerik.com

Progress® Telerik® UI for WinForms 2021.2.607 Changelog.

Designer Support for .NET Core projects in the latest Visual Studio 2019 (Version 16.10.0) Clicking on the tab items does not change the selected window in the .NET Core designer. RadWizard. FIXED. .NET 5 design time experience doesn't allow navigating the pages in the wizard. RadMenu. FIXED. Missing text when...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

SimCLS: A Simple Framework for Contrastive Learning of Abstractive Summarization

In this paper, we present a conceptually simple while empirically powerful framework for abstractive summarization, SimCLS, which can bridge the gap between the learning objective and evaluation metrics resulting from the currently dominated sequence-to-sequence learning framework by formulating text generation as a reference-free evaluation problem (i.e., quality estimation) assisted by contrastive learning. Experimental results show that, with minor modification over existing top-scoring systems, SimCLS can improve the performance of existing top-performing models by a large margin. Particularly, 2.51 absolute improvement against BART and 2.50 over PEGASUS w.r.t ROUGE-1 on the CNN/DailyMail dataset, driving the state-of-the-art performance to a new level. We have open-sourced our codes and results: this https URL. Results of our proposed models have been deployed into ExplainaBoard platform, which allows researchers to understand our systems in a more fine-grained way.
Computersmobitechspy.com

Web Application Frameworks for Web Applications Development

Web Application Frameworks are Software libraries created to assist you in building web solutions, web tools, and web APIs. Choosing the perfect frame for the project is crucial since as the product grows more mature and complex, switching to another frame could become rather time-consuming and pricey. Below are only...
Computersdigitalinformationworld.com

What Should the Best UI Design Tool for a Beginner Offer?

The key consideration here is the learning curve: the gentler, the better. But there are several factors that contribute to this. Let’s see what they are:. Layout, menus, iconography, and navigation - Knowing your way around intuitively makes a great deal of difference in your efficiency and speed. Easy access...
Computerswwdcbysundell.com

Roll your own Shazam with the new ShazamKit framework

You’re probably familiar with Shazam. The app was such a huge success that “shazam” became a verb and Apple acquired the company behind it, integrating most of its functionality into their operating systems. This year, Apple is introducing ShazamKit, a new framework that enables apps to recognize songs that are playing near the user’s devices. Besides recognizing songs from Shazam’s huge catalog, we can now create our own custom catalogs, which can then enable incredible audio experiences within our apps.