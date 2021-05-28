Cancel
New Hanover County, NC

Echo Farms Pool won’t open on-time Saturday, county officials say

By WECT Staff
WECT
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County officials say the Echo Farms Pool will not open this Memorial Day weekend, as originally planned. “We’ve got the filter system that we’re working on so, unfortunately, we’re at the mercy of our contractor but we’re pushing as hard as we can” said Tara Duckworth, the director of New Hanover County Parks and Gardens. “We promise we’ll be ready as quickly as we possibly can.”

www.wect.com
