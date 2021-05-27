Going maskless? Tell us why or why not in our community survey

Since the first two COVID vaccines were first approved six months ago, we've been hearing that they're about 95 percent effective. But what you may not realize is that the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are 95 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID cases, which still leaves a chance of asymptomatic infection and a small margin of vaccine recipients who could come down with a symptomatic case. The point of the vaccine, however, is to stop severe cases and based on the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it's doing its job. According to their findings as of April 30, only 1,155 of the 101 million fully vaccinated people in the U.S. have come down with a severe or fatal case of COVID, meaning 0.001 percent. However, there is one clear commonality among those who develop COVID after vaccination.