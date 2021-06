PORTLAND, Maine — If you haven't been vaccinated yet, there's an opportunity for you to do so on Thursday at a baseball game. The Portland Sea Dogs are partnering with Northern Light Mercy Hospital from 5 to 7 p.m. during their Thursday, June 10 game for a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Health officials will be administering the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine, and anyone is welcome to come in to get a shot. Afterward, people will be asked to wait 15 to 20 minutes for observation in the picnic area.