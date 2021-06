There aren't many goals more aesthetically pleasing than a well executed lob, but they're always even better when done from a distance. Edinson Cavani's strike for Manchester United against Fulham at Old Trafford got us reminiscing on some of the best strikes to fit that bill. We've looked back through the Premier League, Champions League and even MLS. to put together this list of long-range chips and lobs to get your eyes twinkling in amazement once again.