Excessive Heat Warning issued for Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County; Modoc County; North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County; Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties; South Central Siskiyou County; Western Siskiyou County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Our currently hot conditions will become dangerously hot this weekend into early next week. Also, the following improvement in conditions at mid-week will likely be slight. So, the duration of this record breaking heat will also be impactful. The hottest temperatures in west side valleys are expected to range from 105 to 115 on Sunday, with a peak of 95 to 105 in east side valleys on Monday. * WHERE...From the Coast Range eastward in southern Oregon and portions of northern California. This includes Siskiyou and Modoc counties in northern California. Also, Josephine, Jackson, Klamath, Lake, most of Douglas, and eastern portions of Coos and Curry counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 11 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The high daytime temperatures combined with warm overnight lows will result in high heat risk and heat related stress. Some daily high temperature records will be broken. High temperature records for June are likely to be set, and there is a chance to set all-time highs for any date. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr