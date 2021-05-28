Cancel
Colusa County, CA

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County by NWS

 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-30 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-01 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County Excessive Heat to Impact Northern California Over the Memorial Day Holiday .An early-season heat event will impact portions of northern California as high pressure builds overhead. High temperatures will soar into upper the 90s and 100s as early as Sunday. Additional warming is expected on Monday and Tuesday Valley-wide with localized areas in the central and northern Sacramento Valley approaching the 108 to 110 degree F range. These hot afternoon temperatures, combined with warm overnight lows in the middle/upper 60s to 70s, will produce widespread moderate to high heat risk. Consequently, an Excessive Heat Warning has been issued. EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Hot conditions with afternoon highs in the 90s to 105 degrees. * WHERE...Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County County. * WHEN...From noon Sunday to 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Widespread moderate to high heat risk. Heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke can occur due to prolonged exposure to hot temperatures. Most vulnerable include children, the elderly, those without air conditioning, and those with chronic ailments. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hottest afternoons are forecast to occur on Memorial Day (Monday) and Tuesday. Holiday travelers, hikers, campers, and outdoor enthusiasts should prepare for the excessive heat.

County
Colusa County, CA
State
California State
County
Glenn County, CA
County
Tehama County, CA
City
Shasta, CA
City
Colusa, CA
#Excessive Heat Warning#Heat Exhaustion#Southwestern
Clearwater County, IDweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-01 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region; Orofino, Grangeville Region EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 7 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 115 degrees in lowest elevations and 108 degrees expected in the Camas Prairie. This heat wave will likely be a long duration event. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, Greer Grade, Highway 95 Slate Creek to Riggins, and White Bird Grade. * WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 7 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Baker County, ORweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Baker County, Harney County, Malheur County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Baker County; Harney County; Malheur County; Oregon Lower Treasure Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 100 to 112 possible in the lower valleys. * WHERE...Much of southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho below 5000 feet. * WHEN...From noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Sunday to midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows during this time frame will only cool off into the upper 60s to mid 70s and thus will not offer much in the way of cooling.
Grant County, ORweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Grande Ronde Valley, John Day Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-01 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Grande Ronde Valley; John Day Basin DANGEROUS HEAT EXPECTED THROUGH THE WEEKEND AND INTO NEXT WEEK A strong high pressure system will build over the Pacific Northwest through the weekend and into next week. Sinking air under the high pressure will result in very hot temperatures and the potential for record highs from Saturday into next week for most areas. EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 104 to 110 expected. * WHERE...Grande Ronde Valley and John Day Basin. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon to Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is some possibility that all time record high temperatures will be reached or exceeded during this heat wave.
Modoc County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Siskiyou County, Modoc County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County; Modoc County; North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County; Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties; South Central Siskiyou County; Western Siskiyou County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Our currently hot conditions will become dangerously hot this weekend into early next week. Also, the following improvement in conditions at mid-week will likely be slight. So, the duration of this record breaking heat will also be impactful. The hottest temperatures in west side valleys are expected to range from 105 to 115 on Sunday, with a peak of 95 to 105 in east side valleys on Monday. * WHERE...From the Coast Range eastward in southern Oregon and portions of northern California. This includes Siskiyou and Modoc counties in northern California. Also, Josephine, Jackson, Klamath, Lake, most of Douglas, and eastern portions of Coos and Curry counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 11 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The high daytime temperatures combined with warm overnight lows will result in high heat risk and heat related stress. Some daily high temperature records will be broken. High temperature records for June are likely to be set, and there is a chance to set all-time highs for any date. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Blaine County, IDweather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone, Lava Beds by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-02 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Shoshone, Lava Beds EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions probable. Temperatures will rise into the middle to upper 90s by Monday, with triple digit heat expected for much of the rest of the week. Overnight lows in the mid 60s or higher will be common in several lower elevation areas. Record highs for June are expected to break, and all time record highs may be threatened. Streaks of consecutive days at or above 100 may be threatened as well. The heat may last through the July 4th weekend. * WHERE...Shoshone Lava Beds and Eastern Magic Valley. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While the forecast daily highs may fluctuate slightly before the heat settles in, confidence remains very high in a long-duration unseasonal heat event. Very hot daytime high temperatures will combine with extremely warm overnight lows to exacerbate heat stress.
Humboldt County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-27 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Interior HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SATURDAY TO 9 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures up to 103 expected. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Interior County. * WHEN...From 2 PM Saturday to 9 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Clallam County, WAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-28 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Central Coast; Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca; North Coast; Western Strait of Juan De Fuca EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SATURDAY TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with highs warming to the 90s to near 100 degrees, especially across areas inland and away from the water. * WHERE...Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca and Admiralty Inlet Area. * WHEN...From 2 PM Saturday to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Unusual warmth and record high temperatures will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities and for the elderly and those without air conditioning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Nighttime relief from the heat will be reduced especially areas away from the water. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to lower 70s.
Baker County, ORweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Baker County, Harney County, Malheur County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Baker County; Harney County; Malheur County; Oregon Lower Treasure Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 100 to 112 possible in the lower valleys. * WHERE...Much of southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho below 5000 feet. * WHEN...From noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Sunday to midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows during this time frame will only cool off into the upper 60s to mid 70s and thus will not offer much in the way of cooling.
Benton County, ORweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Cascade Foothills in Lane County, Cascades in Lane County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-28 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cascade Foothills in Lane County; Cascades in Lane County; Central Coast Range of Western Oregon; Coast Range of Northwest Oregon; Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills; Northern Oregon Cascades EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot temperatures of in the mid 90s to around 100 are expected, with highs in the 80s for higher elevations, such as Government Camp and Santiam Pass. The hottest day will be Sunday. Overnight low temperatures mostly in the upper 50s to middle 60s, but few spots in lower valleys may only cool down to around 70 degrees Saturday and Sunday nights. * WHERE...All of the higher elevations of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon. * WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hot daytime temperatures, combined with warm overnight lows, will result in high heat risk and heat related stress.
Clark County, WAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Columbia River Gorge, Greater Vancouver Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-28 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Columbia River Gorge; Greater Vancouver Area; Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County; South Washington Cascade Foothills; Western Columbia River Gorge; Willapa Hills EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot temperatures of 98 to 103 likely, with temperatures locally 104 to 110 are possible. The hottest day will be Sunday. Overnight low temperatures mostly 65 to 70 degrees, but few spots such as the Columbia River Gorge and the Portland-Vancouver metro area may only cool down to the mid-70s Saturday and Sunday nights. * WHERE...All of the lower elevations of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon. * WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hot daytime temperatures, combined with warm overnight lows, will result in high heat risk and heat related stress.
Mendocino County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Northwestern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-27 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SATURDAY TO 9 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Valley high temperatures of 102 to 108 expected. Overnight lows mainly in the upper 50s. * WHERE...Southeast Mendocino County, including Ukiah, Hopland, Potter Valley, and Dos Rios. * WHEN...From 2 PM Saturday to 9 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Lyon County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lyon, Mineral by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 12:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lyon; Mineral The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Mono County in northern California South Central Lyon County in west central Nevada Western Mineral County in western Nevada * Until 245 PM PDT. * At 1248 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Moderate flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Dry creek beds will see sudden flows in the Sweetwater Summit area near Highway 395 extending south to the NV 338 and CA 182 junction. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sweetwater Summit and Junction NV 338 And CA 182. Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1.0 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in moderate flooding.
Mono County, CAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Mono by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 12:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mono The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Mono County in northern California South Central Lyon County in west central Nevada Western Mineral County in western Nevada * Until 245 PM PDT. * At 1248 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Moderate flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Dry creek beds will see sudden flows in the Sweetwater Summit area near Highway 395 extending south to the NV 338 and CA 182 junction. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sweetwater Summit and Junction NV 338 And CA 182. Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1.0 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in moderate flooding.
Lake County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-29 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Southern Lake County; Southern Trinity EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SATURDAY TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110 expected. * WHERE...Southern Trinity, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Trinity, Southern Lake and Northern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 2 PM Saturday to 9 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Cowlitz County, WAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for South Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-28 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: South Washington Cascades Updated product expiration time. No forecast changes at this time. EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot temperatures of in the 90s are likely, with highs in the 80s for higher elevations, such as Government Camp and Santiam Pass. Overnight low temperatures mostly in the upper 50s to middle 60s, but few spots in lower valleys may only cool down to around 70 degrees Saturday and Sunday nights. * WHERE...All of the higher elevations of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon, except for along the coast. * WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hot daytime temperatures, combined with warm overnight lows, will result in high heat risk and heat related stress.
Pacific County, WAKXRO.com

Excessive Heat Warning/Watches for Southwest Washington

The National Weather Service says that an Excessive Heat Warning will be in place through the weekend for parts of the region. While the NWS Portland Office has declared a Warning for Pacific County and south, in Grays Harbor the NWS Seattle office announced an Excessive Heat Watch will be in place from Friday afternoon through Monday evening.
Clark County, WAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Columbia River Gorge, Greater Vancouver Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-28 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Columbia River Gorge; Greater Vancouver Area; Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County; South Washington Cascade Foothills; Western Columbia River Gorge; Willapa Hills Updated product expiration time. No forecast changes at this time. EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot temperatures of 98 to 103 likely, with temperatures locally 104 to 109 are possible. Overnight low temperatures mostly 65 to 70 degrees, but few spots such as the Columbia River Gorge and the Portland-Vancouver metro area may only cool down to the mid-70s Saturday and Sunday nights. * WHERE...All of the lower elevations of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon, except for those along the coast. * WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hot daytime temperatures, combined with warm overnight lows, will result in high heat risk and heat related stress.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Anasco, Las Marias, Mayaguez by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 17:27:00 Expires: 2021-06-24 17:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anasco; Las Marias; Mayaguez THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON FOR ANASCO, LAS MARIAS AND MAYAGUEZ The heavy rain has ended, though light rain continues. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Jackson County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 15:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jackson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JACKSON COUNTY At 340 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Price, or 19 miles northeast of Whitehall, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Fairchild around 355 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Levis, Requa and Merrillan. This includes Interstate 94 between mile markers 92 and 95. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
San Diego County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for San Diego County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-28 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: San Diego County Mountains EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures mostly in the 90s possible. * WHERE...San Diego County Mountains. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Warm nights will contribute to the heat stress.