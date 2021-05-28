Cancel
Caroline County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caroline, Hanover by NWS

weather.gov
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 16:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-28 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Caroline; Hanover The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Caroline County in north central Virginia Northwestern Hanover County in central Virginia * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 447 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ladysmith, or 9 miles west of Milford, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near, Milford around 500 PM EDT. Bowling Green around 505 PM EDT. Fort A.p. Hill around 510 PM EDT. Port Royal around 520 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Chilesburg, Rappahannock Academy, Golansville, Villboro, Oliver, Guinea, Corbin, Coatesville, Hewlett and Penola. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
