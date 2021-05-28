Cancel
Cabarrus County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Cabarrus, Rowan by NWS

weather.gov
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 04:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-28 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Gusty winds can blow down trees that are dead, or that have weakened root systems. Outdoor furniture and similar items can be tossed around if not anchored. Seek shelter indoors. Target Area: Cabarrus; Rowan A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTHEASTERN CABARRUS AND SOUTHEASTERN ROWAN COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM EDT At 448 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles northeast of Downtown Concord, moving northeast at 20 mph. Locations to be impacted include Kannapolis, Downtown Concord, Salisbury, China Grove, Spencer, Landis, Enochville, Granite Quarry, Rockwell and Mt Pleasant. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible in these areas.

alerts.weather.gov
