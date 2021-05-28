Cancel
Pecos County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pecos by NWS

 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 15:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pecos A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL PECOS COUNTY At 348 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fort Stockton, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fort Stockton and Fort Stockton-Pecos County Airport. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 249 and 282. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

