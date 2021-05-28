Special Weather Statement issued for Coryell by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-28 08:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so closely monitor for additional information or possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Coryell SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL CORYELL COUNTY UNTIL 415 PM CDT At 349 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fort Gates, or near Gatesville, moving east at 20 mph. Penny size hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Gatesville, McGregor, Fort Gates, Mother Neff State Park, Oglesby and South Mountain. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for Central Texas.alerts.weather.gov