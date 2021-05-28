Excessive Heat Warning issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Northern San Joaquin Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-01 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Northern San Joaquin Valley Excessive Heat to Impact Northern California Over the Memorial Day Holiday .An early-season heat event will impact portions of northern California as high pressure builds overhead. High temperatures will soar into mid/upper 90s to near 100 for the northern portion of the Sacramento Valley today. Additional warming is expected on Monday and Tuesday Valley-wide with localized areas in the central and northern Sacramento Valley approaching the 108 to 110 degree F range. These hot afternoon temperatures, combined with warm overnight lows in the middle/upper 60s to 70s, will produce widespread moderate to high heat risk. EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Hot conditions with afternoon highs in the upper 90s to 105 degrees. * WHERE...The Delta region, Northern San Joaquin Valley, and adjacent foothills. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Widespread moderate to high heat risk. Heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke can occur due to prolonged exposure to hot temperatures. Most vulnerable include children, the elderly, those without air conditioning, and those with chronic ailments. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hottest afternoons are forecast to occur on Memorial Day (Monday) and Tuesday. Holiday travelers, hikers, campers, and outdoor enthusiasts should prepare for the excessive heat.