Severe Weather Statement issued for Bell, Coryell, Falls, McLennan by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-28 12:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bell; Coryell; Falls; McLennan THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN MCLENNAN SOUTHEASTERN CORYELL...NORTHEASTERN BELL AND WEST CENTRAL FALLS COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits. Therefore the warning has been allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds to 55 mph and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for Central Texas.alerts.weather.gov