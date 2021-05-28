Flood Warning issued for Brazoria, Fort Bend, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 09:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 945 PM CDT. Target Area: Brazoria; Fort Bend; Wharton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas San Bernard River near Boling affecting Wharton, Fort Bend and Brazoria Counties. For the San Bernard River...Boling...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the San Bernard River near Boling. * Until Monday morning. * At 9:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 19.4 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Saturday was 19.4 feet. * Forecast...The river will rise to 20.0 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening to 16.1 feet and begin rising again early Tuesday morning. It will rise to 17.6 feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.0 feet on 09/22/1967. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue San Bernard River Boling 18.0 19.4 Sat 9 am CDT 19.6 17.1 16.2