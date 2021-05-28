Cancel
Dekalb County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for DeKalb, Jackson by NWS

 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 15:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Strong gusty winds will be capable of knocking down small tree limbs along with other small unsecured items. Seek safe shelter until this cluster of showers has passed. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: DeKalb; Jackson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN JACKSON AND NORTHEASTERN DEKALB COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM CDT At 346 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of showers producing gusty winds located near Stevenson, or 7 miles south of Bridgeport, and moving northeast at 50 mph. Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph will be possible with the showers. Locations impacted include Bridgeport, Stevenson, Pisgah, Bass, Long Island, Russell Cave National Monument, Fabius and Higdon.

Jackson County, AL
Bridgeport, AL
Stevenson, AL
Jackson, AL
Pisgah, AL
Higdon, AL
Dekalb County, AL
