Severe Weather Statement issued for Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 15:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pecos A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL PECOS...EAST CENTRAL REEVES...SOUTHEASTERN WARD CRANE AND WEST CENTRAL UPTON COUNTIES At 605 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Grandfalls, or 16 miles southeast of Monahans, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Crane, Grandfalls, Royalty, Coyanosa, Imperial Reservoir, Crane County Airport, Imperial, King Mountain and Cordona Lake. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH