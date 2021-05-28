Cancel
MLB

Indians place OF Lulow on injured list with ankle issue

By TOM WITHERS
The Associated Press
 17 days ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians outfielder Jordan Luplow was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left ankle.

Luplow has been dealing with an ankle issue since training camp, and continued soreness and swelling over the past few days forced the Indians to make the move on Friday before opening a three-game series against Toronto.

Indians manager Terry Francona said Luplow underwent an MRI to evaluate the injury.

“We’re trying to figure it out,” Francona said. “I think it’s in a little different area or examining different from spring training. We’re trying to, obviously, find out what’s going on there. Ultimately what matters is if something’s bothering the player and he can’t play like he wants, you can call it anything you want, but we need to find out. So, that’s what we’re doing.”

To take Luplow’s roster spot, the Indians recalled right-hander Eli Morgan. He will make his major league debut by starting the series opener against the Blue Jays.

Luplow is batting .173 with seven homers and 20 RBIs in 36 games.

