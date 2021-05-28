Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Highways Exclusive: The Captured Malaquite Beach Gator Tells All

By John Nova Lomax
Posted by 
TexasHighways
TexasHighways
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Monday, National Park Service rangers encountered a live alligator on Malaquite Beach, just south of Corpus Christi. While alligators are not rare in South Texas, this particular one was unusual, in that it wore a tag and had a notched tail that indicated it was an escapee from an alligator farm in faraway south Louisiana.

texashighways.com
TexasHighways

TexasHighways

Austin, TX
799
Followers
529
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

Texas Highways is the Official Travel Magazine of Texas, and your ultimate guide for exploring the Lone Star State's people, places, & wide-open spaces.

 https://texashighways.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Aransas, TX
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
Galveston, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
State
Louisiana State
City
South Padre Island, TX
City
Egypt, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#The Beaches#Beach Cities#Gator#Cnn#Texas Highways#Swamp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Travel
News Break
Science
Country
Egypt
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
Texas StatePosted by
TexasHighways

Get Away from Distractions By Taking a Solo Retreat in the Texas Hill Country

Surrounded by windows and white pillows while in bed at my tiny cabin, I think of the liner notes to Bob Dylan’s album Desire: “These notes are being written in a bathtub in Maine under ideal conditions…” Here at Getaway Wimberley, I am also writing under ideal conditions: quiet, simplicity, good coffee. The only distraction for me here is a red cardinal who has twice this morning flown into the expansive window next to me and then fluttered back to the scrubby live oak a few yards away.
AgriculturePosted by
TexasHighways

Texas Peach Growers See a Bountiful Crop Despite the February Freeze

Despite the historic deep freeze across Texas in February, family-owned peach orchards are harvesting early varieties of tart fruit, with expectation for sweeter summer freestones to be equally bountiful. Roadside stands opened in May with few if any COVID-related restrictions, and Texas’ two popular peach festivals plan to resume after the pandemic forced cancellations last year.
Houston, TXPosted by
TexasHighways

Houston’s New Heights House Hotel Lets the Good Vibes Roll

On a sweaty May evening in a historic-turned-hip neighborhood of Houston, hotel guests and local revelers lounge and sip cocktails poolside as UB40’s “Red Red Wine” spins in the background. It’s the kind of setting you’d expect to find in Austin at the Hotel San José or Austin Motel or in Dallas at the Belmont. But unlike those cities, Houston has lacked a modernized, retro-cool vintage motel, the kind of centralized hostelry that offers a funky bohemian feel with appeal for travelers and staycationers alike—until now, that is.
Texas StatePosted by
TexasHighways

Raz Halili is the Oyster Prince of Texas

Just before sunset on a warm spring evening in San Leon, the sky is awash in peach-purple hues. On the large waterfront patio of Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, groups of patrons feast happily on large platters of raw and wood-grilled oysters and sip frozen cocktails. Pier 6 Seafood...
Fredericksburg, TXPosted by
TexasHighways

Wineries are the Rage, But Breweries Tie Fredericksburg to the Town’s German Roots

Vineyards line US 290 around Fredericksburg, but wine’s not the only thing on tap in the Texas Hill Country. If you’d rather sip something made with hops and barley—or even apples and honey—you can stop by the oldest brewpub in Texas, sip a Kolsch in a cavernous German-style beer hall, or sample an apple-honey blend called “cyser” crafted by two former chefs.
LifestylePosted by
TexasHighways

Editor’s Note: Treasure Island

While many beach towns across the country can become indistinguishable in our minds, there’s no place quite like Galveston. That’s due partly to the city’s deep history—its first-known human visitors were the Karankawas, who hunted and fished on the island. It’s also the presumed location of the 1528 shipwreck of the state’s first historian, Ávar Núñez Cabeza de Vaca. Galvestonians’ indefatigable spirit is equally compelling. Their resilience saw the port city through the devastation of the 1900 hurricane following its glory days in the late 1800s, and countless booms and busts over the ensuing century. In our cover story, contributing writer John Nova Lomax paints a definitive portrait of the town while illuminating its current renaissance.
SciencePosted by
TexasHighways

Remnants

With their glinting waters and meandering channels, resacas are a ubiquitous part of the landscape in Texas’ semitropical southern tip, where the Rio Grande flows into the Gulf of Mexico. These vestiges of the mighty river, which in Texas are found only in Cameron County, wind through towns, croplands, and coastal prairies.
Galveston, TXPosted by
TexasHighways

The Raising of Galveston After the 1900 Hurricane

In the aftermath of the devastating 1900 hurricane, Galveston faced the arduous work of rebuilding. Most famously, the town began constructing its signature seawall in 1902. Another crucial response involved raising the elevation of some 500 city blocks anywhere from 8 to 17 feet. To accomplish this herculean task, engineers enclosed two- to three-block sections with earthen levees, and workers using jackscrews and stilts manually lifted every structure, fence, streetcar track, and utility and water pipe. More than 2,000 structures were lifted as part of the grade raising, which required more than 15 million cubic yards of sand. Some of those buildings are still standing, such as St. Patrick Catholic Church on 35th Street, which was raised 5 feet using 700 jacks. The last cubic yard of sand was shoveled into place on Aug. 8, 1910. Galveston had risen.
San Antonio, TXPosted by
TexasHighways

Westerns Ride Again at San Antonio’s Briscoe Western Art Museum

From Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid to The Wild Bunch, the Hollywood Western has staked its claim as one of the most popular genres in the history of movie-making. Dozens of original movie posters, costumes, lobby cards, film clips, and screenings recreate sagebrush cinema magic in the exhibition Still in the Saddle: A New History of the Hollywood Western, on view at San Antonio’s Briscoe Western Art Museum from May 28 to Sept. 6.
Houston, TXPosted by
TexasHighways

Hemp is the Secret Ingredient in This Houston-Made Vodka

Ben Williams channels the legacy of his great-grandmother through his work at Highway Distillery in Houston. Lucille B. Smith was considered one of the first Black businesswomen in Texas, according to the Texas State Historical Association. In the 1930s and ’40s, she developed and marketed Lucille’s All-Purpose Hot Roll Mix; wrote a cookbook, Lucille’s Treasure Chest of Fine Foods; and started a culinary apprentice training program at Prairie View A&M University.
Fredericksburg, TXPosted by
TexasHighways

11 Wineries to Visit in Fredericksburg Now

With nearly a dozen wineries inside its city limits, Fredericksburg offers plenty of locales for imbibing during a weekend getaway. The types of wineries run the gamut, from those that exclusively serve Texas wine to those that serve imports and wine cocktails. Whatever your pleasure, there’s something for everyone on and around Main Street—and thanks to liberal open container laws, glasses can be had to go.
Nederland, TXPosted by
TexasHighways

Nederland Pays Tribute to Its Dutch and Cajun Ancestry

“Arthur E. Stilwell was an entrepreneur who built many towns, including Port Arthur, which he named after himself, and Neder-land. He had a land company, but he needed someone to promote it. He became friends with a Dutchman named Jan de Goeijen, who was instrumental in getting investors from Holland. Stilwell promoted the land by showing pictures of Florida with palm trees and flowers and said that it was a fertile place where anything would grow. He called the town Nederland, which means Netherlands, and built the Orange Hotel. Of course, Stilwell’s main goal was to sell land. Sorry to say, that hotel is now gone.”
Fredericksburg, TXPosted by
TexasHighways

Fredericksburg Peach Growers Persevere Through Changing Times

Long before Fredericksburg became the wine capital of Texas, people knew the Hill Country town with German roots for its peaches. And while the number of peach growers has dwindled over the last few decades, Fredericksburg still draws plenty of visitors who stop at roadside fruit stands to buy peaches for snacking or making into pies, cobblers, and ice cream.