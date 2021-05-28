Cancel
Only 10% of doctors in Ireland will participate in abortion

By Cassy Fiano-Chesser
Live Action News
Live Action News
 17 days ago
Even though Ireland legalized abortion over two years ago, the majority of Irish doctors are refusing to commit abortions. In fact, only about 10% of the 3,496 doctors in Ireland have agreed to participate in killing preborn children. A paper released by the National Women’s Council, an Irish pro-abortion feminist...

Live Action News

Live Action News

Washington, DC
Live Action News is the publishing arm of Live Action, publishing pro-life news and commentary from a pro-life perspective. Live Action is an organization dedicated to ending abortion and advancing human rights.

