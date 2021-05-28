Biden budget shifts funds from corporate taxes to social programs

US President Joe Biden's budget proposal would step up spending on infrastructure, education and social services, and be paid for by higher taxes on the wealthy /AFP

With a $6 trillion price tag, the first budget proposal of Joe Biden's presidency is intended to create a more resilient and competitive US economy, and would be funded by higher taxes on big businesses and the rich.

Here are key points of the proposal, which covers the 2022 US fiscal year and is subject to approval by Congress:

- Jobs and Families plans -

The budget is composed mostly of programs Biden has already announced, including the approximately $2 trillion in proposed infrastructure spending in the American Jobs Plan and the $1.8 trillion American Families Plan, which invests in education and social services.

Those multiyear programs would work across government agencies to set up public works projects that the Biden administration says will lead to millions of new jobs.

They also focus on programs to improve productivity, such as expanding access to broadband internet and to low-cost child care, as well as establishing two years of free preschool and two years of free post-secondary education to increase the supply of trained workers.

The proposal says this spending would be paid for over 15 years.

- Homelessness, health -

The administration also proposes boosting funding to combat homelessness and address health crises including gun violence and the opioid epidemic.

The budget would earmark $30.4 billion for housing vouchers and expand housing assistance to 200,000 more families, with a focus on those who are homeless or fleeing domestic violence.

There is $10.7 billion set aside for research, prevention and treatment of opioid addiction, and $2.1 billion to address gun violence by improving background checks and programs to incentivize states to adopt gun licensing laws.

- Climate crisis -

The budget includes a spending increase of more than $14 billion to combat climate change, including by eliminating fossil fuel tax credits and boosting incentives for alternative energy and for zero emissions vehicles.

- Paying for it -

Biden already unveiled proposals to pay for his big priorities by increasing the corporate tax rate back to 28 percent, imposing a 15 percent minimum tax on book earnings of large corporations and tightening provisions to clawback taxes on overseas earnings.

The Treasury Department said the budget includes "additional revenue measures that ask the highest income Americans and large corporations to pay their fair share and that make our tax system more efficient and equitable."

The budget also increases taxes on the richest individuals -- including by eliminating long-standing loopholes -- but the measures "do not increase taxes on anyone making less than $400,000," Treasury said.

- Deficits and growth -

The budget projects US GDP will expand by 5.2 percent this year and 3.2 percent in 2022, and then slow to two percent or a little less in the following years.

Though economists have begun to worry that the US economy could overheat, the administration forecasts inflation of about two percent in coming years.

Meanwhile, the plan expects to lower the budget deficit to $1.8 trillion in 2022 from $3.7 trillion this year -- the equivalent of 7.6 percent of GDP in 2022 and then falling to 5.6 percent in 2023.

But the federal debt -- which this year will surpass the size of the world's largest economy -- is expected to swell further to 111.8 percent of GDP.

The administration argued that "a budget that reduced deficits today by underinvesting in the American people would result in slower, more stratified growth that would cause more damage than one that invests appropriately."