US Forecast
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;55;41;53;44;A little a.m. rain;NE;7;70%;66%;2. Albuquerque, NM;88;58;88;60;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;8;27%;6%;12. Anchorage, AK;53;43;53;44;Periods of rain;NNW;10;72%;86%;1. Asheville, NC;76;58;70;49;Clouds and sunshine;NW;9;68%;38%;12. Atlanta, GA;85;63;71;50;Partly sunny, cooler;NW;10;56%;8%;12. Atlantic City, NJ;67;56;58;55;Rain tapering off;NE;23;80%;95%;2. Austin,...www.bigrapidsnews.com