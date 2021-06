We didn't get to gather in sweaty, heaving crowds for E3 2021, but it was a big one nonetheless. Across the Summer Game Fest, the Guerrilla Collective, Microsoft's Xbox-Bethesda Showcase, the PC Gaming Show, and other online events, we saw an astonishing—nearly overwhelming—assortment of new game announcements, release dates, and other news. If you missed any of it, do not worry: We've assembled all the big news right here, so you can get caught up on everything in one handy place.