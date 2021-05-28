Cancel
MLB

Braves’ series opener at Mets postponed Friday

By Gabriel Burns
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 18 days ago
The Braves and Mets’ series opener Friday was postponed because of inclement weather, the Mets announced roughly two-and-a-half hours before the scheduled first pitch. A makeup date will be announced at a later time, the Mets said. When the teams do begin play - the forecast in New York looks...

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

