Braves’ series opener at Mets postponed Friday

Last week, we had Roddery Munoz exploding onto the scene with his season debut and this time around, it’s Spencer Strider who makes his professional debut in grand fashion with three perfect innings and seven strikeouts. Strider is the fourth round pick the Braves took out of Clemson in 2020, and for many was a bit of a surprise pick. Strider had a decent though wild freshman year for the Tigers back in 2018, but a UCL tear led to Tommy John surgery and took him out of the 2019 season. His peripherals in his four games as a redshirt sophomore in 2020 were absolutely phenomenal (19 K/3 BB in 12 IP), but a COVID shortened season didn’t allow him a chance to rebuild his stock. The Braves took him as a risky fourth round pick with very little post-surgery information, though what we all did have hinted at an astronomical ceiling. The Braves signed him on slot at $451.8k and he officially finished his Clemson career with only 63 innings pitched and a gaudy 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings to go with 5.4 walks per nine. Strider was slow to get his first chance at game action in 2021, but that first taste we got of him was an enticing show.