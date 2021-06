The “them” is Winterfell, of course. Sean Bean may have dramatically bowed out of Game of Thrones in the climax of its first season—thanks to Ned Stark getting his head lopped off—but his shocking exit cast a long, often complicated shadow over the rest of the show, metatextually or otherwise. You might be inclined to think that the actor kept up with how his on-screen kiddos were avenging his death, but Sean Bean’s a very busy man (there are, of course, plenty of films and TV shows for him to go die in), and Game of Thrones is perhaps too much television for anyone to keep up with, let alone Sean Bean.