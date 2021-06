Google Messages has been a part of the overall Chromebook experience for quite some time now. If you’ve not set it up, I’d urge you to give it a try. The process is simple, the usability is very good, and it is nice to be able to fully leverage your text (SMS, MMS, Chat) messages right on the desktop. Now that it is baked into the Phone Hub on Chromebooks, its even easier to see, find and get set up for just about any Android phone user with a Chromebook.