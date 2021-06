WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Wizards coach Scott Brooks' status is the biggest unknown as the team heads into the offseason after a first-round playoff loss to Philadelphia. Brooks' contract is expiring. He says he would like to return. General manager Tommy Sheppard did not directly address the issue Thursday. Sheppard did give Brooks credit for guiding the team through a difficult season that included a COVID-19 outbreak, season-ending injuries for two starters, and being 15 games under .500 in April. A 17-6 run led by Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook got Washington into the play-in round before the team earned the East's No. 8 seed in the playoffs.