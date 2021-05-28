Talking Ben the Dog

LAST YEAR, ROBINS built a nest on the board across the ceiling that supports a light fixture in the dog shed off our garage. They studiously created a beautiful nest; since robins are relatively large songbirds, their nests are pretty large as well. Long pieces of dried grass trickled decoratively over the edges like tinsel on a Christmas tree. The bare lightbulb comes on with a switch that also operates the light in the garage; the dried grass seemed like a fire hazard, so I pulled the cord to keep that bulb in the off position when the switch is on.