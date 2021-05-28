Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Talking Ben the Dog

apppicker.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalking Ben the Dog is a hilarious interactive app. With great audio and incredible graphics Ben is surprisingly innovative. When you launch the app Ben is seated in his favorite chair reading his trusty newspaper. To get him to react you need to poke and pester him until he puts it down.

www.apppicker.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Technology
News Break
Pets
Related
PetsOrlando Sentinel

Best dog strollers for small dogs

You may have seen people pushing their dogs in a stroller or perhaps you know someone who takes their pup for walks this way. The idea may seem silly initially, but there are compelling reasons to use a dog stroller. While some strollers retail for over $100, you can definitely...
Petssporcle.com

MDQL: Dogs!

Woof, fellow Sporclers and pup lovers! The boys are howling about your Dog quizzes this week! Play the Quizzes here: https://www.sporcle.com/playlists/SporcleTV/mdql-6421-dogs 100 Things to Do: https://bit.ly/2v3Bacc. Want More Sporcle? Check out our podcasts: https://www.sporcle.com/podcasts/. Join the group: https://bit.ly/2VQ2PrR.
PetsRoanoke Times

Pet of the Week: Ben

“Ben” is a 2- to 3-year old mix. He’s nervous around new people, especially men. Once he feels comfortable, he’s very playful. He does well on a leash and likes to go for walks. If you’re interested in Ben, please call the Pulaski County Animal Control shelter at 674-8359.
Animalswiscassetnewspaper.com

DOG LOBSTER

About 4.51 billion years ago, the earth was a molten ball of magma. Then, most scientists think that the moon was formed by a collision with a Mars-sized body called Theia. Once the Earth and moon cooled, it was only a quick 4.48 billion years until Cynodesmus evolved, and the branch "Canine" was established on the Evolutionary Tree.
PetsBikeRadar

Dog owners

Oi, dog owners! ever heard of a collar & lead? you place collar around your mutts neck (tighter the better) and then you attach the lead to the collar, very simple. You now have control over your dog instead of having to stop and try to get hold of it when a cyclist or horse rider approaches, Less chance of Rover getting hurt too. No point tutting either, most bridle paths/waggonways are shared usage.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

The Dog & Bell

Some of Deptford’s newer and glossier eating and drinking establishments run on an evening-only Wednesday to Saturday schedule. So it’s worth knowing about a pub for a pint or two if you’re waiting around. Or rather, it’s just worth knowing about a great pub full stop. The Dog & Bell is certainly that. Maroon, carpeted, and with a group of cheery maroon-cheeked locals who may or may not be strangers to a kip on the carpet - this is a 10/10 temple of drinking.
Petssanilaccountyhumanesociety.org

Dog of The Week

Hi!!! I’m Pepper!! A 1-year ball of energy and I am all puppy! Do you like crazy with a touch of obedience? Then I’m your girl!!!! I will need both my mind and body exercised. I love to play and cuddle, and am the sweetest girl ever!! Because of my energy level, I would do best in a home with older kids and someone who will exercise with me. I need a person who understands that I am a hand full and will need continuous training.
Animalsproknitwear.com

Devil Dogs

Your orders will be picked up by your program coordinator around June 30th. NOTE: The Checkout page will ask for a shipping address, but your items will not be shipped, and you will not be charged shipping. Please still enter your valid shipping address. Your program coordinator will be picking up your orders from us, and they will be the person responsible for their distribution.
Petsapppicker.com

Dog Monitor

It doesn't matter if you have just brought home a new puppy or you have an older family dog in the house, because this app can be plenty useful and pretty fun to use. If you've ever wondered what he or she gets into while you're away here's your chance to answer that question.
Animalsflytyer.com

Hair of the Dog

Coyote hair makes two new saltwater patterns come to life. THROUGHOUT HISTORY, ARTISTS HAVE FOUND INSPIRATION from their surroundings. For example, when Van Gogh moved from bustling Paris to Southern France, his work changed. He didn’t quit painting, but his palette became influenced by his new environment, and he created such works as the Sunflower Pieces and Starry Night. In much the same way, when circumstances placed saltwater-fly designer Drew Chicone in the middle of Arizona, a land that hasn’t seen a saltwater fish since the Permian period, he didn’t stop designing saltwater patterns, he simply found new inspiration. That’s what artists do.
AnimalsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Shepherd Was Herding His Flock in a Remote Pasture

A shepherd was herding his flock when a BMW driver approached him. A conversation ensued between the duo, and the details of their discussion were surprising. A shepherd was tending to his flock in a remote pasture when unexpectedly, a brand new BMW X5 came out of a dust cloud and moved in his direction.
AnimalsUnion Leader

Cheryl KImball Nature Talks: Robins more successful nesting in the dog shed this year than last

LAST YEAR, ROBINS built a nest on the board across the ceiling that supports a light fixture in the dog shed off our garage. They studiously created a beautiful nest; since robins are relatively large songbirds, their nests are pretty large as well. Long pieces of dried grass trickled decoratively over the edges like tinsel on a Christmas tree. The bare lightbulb comes on with a switch that also operates the light in the garage; the dried grass seemed like a fire hazard, so I pulled the cord to keep that bulb in the off position when the switch is on.
Celebritieslaineygossip.com

Ben Affleck’s morning drive

I don’t know if these shots of Ben Affleck were taken in the morning – the photo agency doesn’t specify. So this is my assumption, based on his morning hair and sleepy vibes, as he’s pulling away from Jennifer Lopez’s LA home yesterday. When it first broke that Ben and...
Hyannis, NEcapecoddaily.com

STEPHEN’S ANGELS: The story of a homeless man, his dog, and how two women took the time to talk with them…

HYANNIS – Steve and his 13-year-old dog named Buddy were living on the streets, sleeping throughout the winter on a cement slab in front of an abandoned business… … when one day their luck changed. This is the story of … Continue reading → The post STEPHEN’S ANGELS: The story of a homeless man, his dog, and how two women took the time to talk with them… first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Horrific-looking Happy Game from Creaks developers coming this autumn

Cheekily-named Happy Game is the next puzzle-y adventure romp from the same folks that created point and click 'em ups Creaks and Chuchel. This one is about a little boy having an absolutely messed up nightmare. Here I thought my nightmares were bad. This kid absolutely has me beat. Happy Game is still looking terribly swell, but Amanita Design have announced alongside the trailer that it's being moved back to release in autumn of this year.
King, NCthestokesnews.com

Gone to the dogs?

KING — Jeff Robertson, the Carpentry teacher at West Stokes High School, has taken a little ribbing about his class building dog houses that are wired for electricity. Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice, for example, wondered at the last meeting of the school board if someone would have to teach the dogs how to turn the light switch on and off.
PetsFOX 11 and 41

ADOPTING A RESCUE DOG—EXPECT YOUR DOG TO BE A DOG

They adopted a greyhound without much research. They were a good home for a dog, the rescue confirmed. They’d had dogs for years, but never a greyhound. They had no idea what to expect. They were not prepared for a big dog—at least, not for a dog as tall as...
Food & Drinkslaurenslatest.com

Pretzel Dogs

This post may contain affiliate sales links. Please read my disclosure policy. Pretzel Dogs are dough wrapped around mini hot dogs for a fun and easy appetizer! Pair these with your favorite mustard, chili cheese dip or even The Best Chili Recipe and you have a winning combo. Pretzel Dogs...
PetsNew Haven Register

Cheech Marin Voicing Born-Again Evangelical Talking Dog in Satire 'Lapham Rising' (EXCLUSIVE)

Over the course of his long career, Cheech Marin has toked up with Tommy Chong in umpteenth Cheech & Chong movies, hung out on the driving range with Kevin Costner in “Tin Cup” and rode shotgun with Don Johnson on “Nash Bridges.” But he’s never taken on a role quite like the one he’ll be playing in “Lapham Rising.” The actor will be lending his distinctive voice to role of Hector, a born-again evangelical and unapologetic capitalist talking dog. In case you’re wondering about his breed, he’s a Westy.