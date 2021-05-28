Talking Ben the Dog

Coyote hair makes two new saltwater patterns come to life. THROUGHOUT HISTORY, ARTISTS HAVE FOUND INSPIRATION from their surroundings. For example, when Van Gogh moved from bustling Paris to Southern France, his work changed. He didn’t quit painting, but his palette became influenced by his new environment, and he created such works as the Sunflower Pieces and Starry Night. In much the same way, when circumstances placed saltwater-fly designer Drew Chicone in the middle of Arizona, a land that hasn’t seen a saltwater fish since the Permian period, he didn’t stop designing saltwater patterns, he simply found new inspiration. That’s what artists do.