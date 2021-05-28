Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Nighty Night! HD - The bedtime story app for children

By MarkBangs
apppicker.com
 19 days ago

Nighty Night! HD is wonderfully illustrated and features a soothing narrative, along with winter and summer versions that you can switch between depending on the season. Other features include interactive animals, relaxing lullaby music, and an auto play function so that you can leave it to gently carry your child off to sleep.

www.apppicker.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Lullaby#Nighty Night#Bedtime Story
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
Petsappadvice.com

Kid-E-Cats: Bedtime Stories

This new game is based on the favorite cartoon Kid-E-Cats. It tells the story about kittens going to bed. Let’s read bedtime stories for kittens to make them fall asleep easily. Turn on cartoons and read bedtime stories to make kittens see their bright dreams!. This new game is based...
Cell PhonesCult of Mac

How to disable Night mode in iPhone’s Camera app

Want to capture a low-light photo without using the Night mode feature on newer iPhone models? It’s real easy to turn off right inside the built-in Camera app. We’ll show you how. Night mode, available on iPhone 11 and iPhone 12, is a brilliant addition to the Camera app. In...
Cell Phonesnordot.app

Are games in childrens' learning apps harmless or addictive?

Add, subtract or practise English on the computer - even before the pandemic, learning apps for pupils were an addition to school lessons. But in coronavirus times, they have at times become a substitute for them. "Especially when the schools were shut from one day to the other, Anton was...
Cell Phoneseastofseattle.news

10 best Instagram Story apps for Android

This video and photograph manager application is outstanding amongst other applications to make Instagram Stories. This splendid application gives plenty of simples to utilize configuration highlights to assist you with making excellent Instagram Stories. The InShot video editor has a scope of highlights and permits you to manage, cut, split,...
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

Alarm Clock HD - Free

Almost all modern mobile devices come pre-installed with alarm clock apps. Unfortunately, these apps lack sophisticated features. In fact, even the native iOS alarm clock only offers the most basic features. If you want a sophisticated alarm clock that offers full customization options, then Alarm Clock HD is the perfect app for you.
Moviesazbigmedia.com

Review: ‘Luca’ packs bedtime story-level depth

The first trailer for Luca sure made it seem like a queer coming-of-age story. Colorful sea monster boys frolicking along the coast of Italy, taking human form on land because society doesn’t accept them, and avoiding water because their true selves show when they’re wet? If it looks like a metaphor and swims like a metaphor, it’s probably a metaphor. But, to my surprise, the movie that looks like Pixar’s Call Me by Your Name is not a metaphor for the queer experience. Or at least it isn’t yet.
NetflixPosted by
Womanly Live

Bedtime Essentials For A Good Nights Sleep

We spend a ton of time in our beds. However, not all of us are satisfied with the quality of our sleep. Several factors such as stress, our day or bedtime habits all affect us. So if you are looking for deeper, quality sleep, it’s time to assess your pre-bedtime rituals.
PetsNews-Medical.net

Study: Children who share their bed with pets get a good night's sleep

There is a long-held belief that having your pet sleep on the bed is a bad idea. Aside from taking up space, noisy scratching, or triggering allergies, the most common assertion averred that your furry companion would disrupt your sleep. A new study published in the journal Sleep Health tells...
Yoganationalcybersecuritynews.today

Do Meditation Apps Work? – The Atlantic | #teacher | #children | #kids | #sextrafficing | #childsaftey

Cathedral-like mountain towers above me; a lake laps at my feet; sunshine distilled through pine needles warms my skin. Close your eyes, a voice intones. Let your shoulders fall naturally and keep your chest open. Take a few full, deep breaths to settle into this moment, inhaling deeply and slowly releasing your breath, allowing any tension you may be holding to soften.
Cell Phonesvoonze.com

What is it and how to set the ‘bedtime’ mode on Samsung

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - We are going to teach you how to configure the sleep mode on your Samsung mobile. Android has its own Sleep mode, but within the Clock app we find a mode that allows us tokeep a record about our dream, automate alarms and more options.
Facebookancsleep.com

7 Steps to Set Bedtime Sleep Routine

Why Bedtime Routines are Critical (Especially These Days) Having a bedtime routine is probably your surest bet to getting consistent and sufficient sleep every day. Good bedtime routine habits may replace sleep medicine supplementation in some cases, and helps prevent you from the nasty cycle of low sleep followed by sleep binging. Sleep deprivation is insidious:
Kidsmumsnet.com

4 year old bedtime routine

Could you all please tell me how you get your 4 year old to sleep please? Also what time do you aim for?. My Daughter used to fall asleep around 8, now it's creeping more towards 830. We also used to lay with her until she fell asleep each night, but it's not really working any more. She is absolutely bouncing off the walls at bedtime, jumping on the bed, talking non stop, laughing etc. It's really annoying trying to calm her down, but as soon as she's calm, she does go to sleep quite quickly.
Musicmyviarx.com

Why Music at Bedtime Might Not Be a Great Idea

That music at bedtime that's supposed to help you fall asleep may actually have the opposite effect, new research suggests. It turns out that "earworms," those catchy bits of a composition that can get stuck in a person's head can also interject themselves into a person's dreams, affecting the ability to fall asleep and to sleep well.
Kidsmarthastewart.com

There's a Scientific Reason Why Your Sick Child Feels Better After a Bedtime Story

When our kids are sick, there are a few simple home remedies we always rely on: Mugs of warm tea with honey and lemon or bowl of Grandma's homemade chicken soup are on order all day long, but what can we do to help them get comfortable at bedtime? According to a new study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, reading a bedtime stories can actually reduce children's stress levels and pain through positive hormones sent to the brain. What's more, Brazilian researchers found that reading children a favorite book isn't just beneficial when they're at home with a simple cold-having a story read to them also improved the quality of life of children staying in the hospital. "During storytelling, something happens that we call the 'transport of narrative,' that is, the child, through fantasy, can experience sensations and thoughts that transport them, momentarily, to another world, another place, different from the hospital room and, therefore, away from the aversive conditions of hospitalization," Dr. Guilherme Brockington, the study's lead author from the Instituto D'Or de Pesquisa e Ensino (IDOR) and Federal University of ABC, said in a media release.