Nighty Night! HD - The bedtime story app for children

When our kids are sick, there are a few simple home remedies we always rely on: Mugs of warm tea with honey and lemon or bowl of Grandma's homemade chicken soup are on order all day long, but what can we do to help them get comfortable at bedtime? According to a new study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, reading a bedtime stories can actually reduce children's stress levels and pain through positive hormones sent to the brain. What's more, Brazilian researchers found that reading children a favorite book isn't just beneficial when they're at home with a simple cold-having a story read to them also improved the quality of life of children staying in the hospital. "During storytelling, something happens that we call the 'transport of narrative,' that is, the child, through fantasy, can experience sensations and thoughts that transport them, momentarily, to another world, another place, different from the hospital room and, therefore, away from the aversive conditions of hospitalization," Dr. Guilherme Brockington, the study's lead author from the Instituto D'Or de Pesquisa e Ensino (IDOR) and Federal University of ABC, said in a media release.