There are a ton of apps out there that make sounds, We think we found the best. Here are the best sound apps for Android!. Sound apps are a difficult topic to cover. Tons of apps make noises and sometimes they’re even good noises. There are a variety of sound apps that include white noise apps, sound boards, sound effects, and even some niche stuff like binaural audio, ASMR, and other types of sounds. We wrote about some types of sound apps in a previous app list. You can check out animal noises, sleep sounds, and nature sound apps by clicking here. We also have music apps linked up just below if that’s the sound you want. Otherwise, here are the best sound apps for Android!