Midway through metal legends Voivod’s live-in-studio performance of the album Nothingface that streamed last Sunday afternoon, it occurred to me that the band’s long-expressed desire to become a Psychic Entity, freed from the limitations of the body’s ability to travel, was actually happening. From their Canadian Hypercube, they could now transmit their presence as a blistering live act into thousands of living rooms at once so that we, starved of physical interaction with any musicians for too long, might feast upon their essence and gain relief and inspiration. Ain’t that progressive?